Edmond Boy, 2, Drowns In Pool Near Oak Tree National

One child is dead after a drowning incident on Sunday in a neighborhood near Edmond’s Oak Tree National Golf Course.

First responders were called out before 2 p.m. to a home located in the 5700 block of Oak Tree Drive.

The report stated the victim, only identified as a 2-year-old boy, was eating on the back patio, where his mother told police she only left him for a second. When she returned, he was gone.

The mother then went to a neighbor’s home to check to see if her son had gone over there to play. The neighbors told the mother that her son was not there, but asked if she checked her pool.

According to the report, the mother and the neighbors all ran to check the pool, which was murky, green and had zero visibility.

After poking around the murky water with a skimmer and net, they lifted an object to the surface that turned out to be the victim. The mother jumped into the pool, pulled her son out and carried him to the front yard where she began CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.