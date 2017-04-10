Gas Prices In OKC Rise 3.2 Cents Per Gallon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Gas Prices In OKC Rise 3.2 Cents Per Gallon

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11/g Sunday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.39/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Oklahoma City during the past week, prices Sunday were 33.5 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 3.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 9.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 34.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 10 in Oklahoma City have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.78/g in 2016, $2.20/g in 2015, $3.38/g in 2014, $3.37/g in 2013 and $3.71/g in 2012.

Areas near Oklahoma City and their current gas price climate:

Tulsa- $2.09/g, up 7.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.01/g.

Wichita- $2.24/g, up 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.14/g.

Oklahoma- $2.11/g, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.08/g.

"With all but two states seeing average gasoline prices rise over the last week, the jump at the pump has continued," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. "Over half of the nation's 50 states saw prices rise by more than a nickel in the last week while five saw a jump of double digits." "While the continued increases are completely seasonal in nature, it's not any easier for motorists to digest. Oil now stands $5 per barrel higher than just a few weeks ago and are the main culprit for rising gasoline prices. Many areas are also nearing completion of the transition to summer gasoline, and with it comes a complex list of various summer blends of gasoline that cause us to pay more each and every spring. In addition, with the situation in Syria, there is a rising risk of more heat between some of the world's largest oil producers, causing concern in oil markets which could be a slight contribution to higher prices," DeHaan added.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.