OKCPS To Politic At State Capitol Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCPS To Politic At State Capitol Today

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Officials with the Oklahoma City school district plan to have a large presence today at the capitol to share their thoughts on the budget crisis, organized by superintendent Aurora Lora.

At a special board meeting last week, the board unanimously voted to turn over Northeast Academy to a company that wants to make it a charter school. Another unanimous vote that night was to adopt a resolution asking state lawmakers to take back tax breaks that are chipping away at the school district's budget.

Lora says she no longer plans on closing five elementary schools but still plans on cutting teacher positions and increasing class sizes. Additionally, she says they plan on cutting $4 million in their central office, which will include cutting some positions.

Lora's current plan includes cutting at least one teaching position at 41 of 54 elementary schools.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sen. McConnell Accepts Sen. Lankford's Request To Delay August Recess

    Sen. McConnell Accepts Sen. Lankford's Request To Delay August Recess

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced he will delay the start of the August state work period, after a group of Senators, including Senator James Lankford (R-OK) asked him to cancel or shorten the recess.  

    More >>

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced he will delay the start of the August state work period, after a group of Senators, including Senator James Lankford (R-OK) asked him to cancel or shorten the recess.  

    More >>

  • FBI Nominee Christopher Wray Confirmation Hearing Wednesday

    FBI Nominee Christopher Wray Confirmation Hearing Wednesday

    Christopher Wray, President Trump's pick to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, is set to testify in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning, amid intensifying White House scrutiny over any collusion between Mr. Trump's campaign and Russia. Senators on both sides of the aisle are bound to have a plethora of questions for the FBI director-designate, as he takes over for the man who was in charge of the FBI's investigation into Russian elect...More >>
    Christopher Wray, President Trump's pick to replace fired FBI Director James Comey, is set to testify in his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning, amid intensifying White House scrutiny over any collusion between Mr. Trump's campaign and Russia. Senators on both sides of the aisle are bound to have a plethora of questions for the FBI director-designate, as he takes over for the man who was in charge of the FBI's investigation into Russian elect...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.