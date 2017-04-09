OKC Dog Attack Victim Continues To Make Positive Impact After Death

The family of the Oklahoma City woman killed by two dogs last week said their final goodbyes Sunday at Resurrection Free Methodist Church.

They also held a candlelight vigil Saturday for Cecille Short, and her daughters said tragedy is helping bring the community together.

Short's friendly smile and enthusiastic encouragement are gone, but not lost. Her daughters are now seeing her spirit spread to the neighbors she left behind.

About 100 people from the Willow Creek Estates neighborhood and Resurrection Free Methodist Church gathered to light candles at the site of the tragic attack, remembering the lady who prayed for them each morning and greeted them each afternoon as she walked her beloved dog Taylor .

“To know that she brought her neighbors together, it would thrill her,” said daughter Melinda Clonts.

Some chose to send a message with their presence. John Todd placed chains at the memorial site instead of flowers, reminding others to take care that their pets are properly contained.

“If you’re out of town and you don’t have time to fix your fence, then chain your dogs. Keep somebody safe,” he said.

Daughters Melinda and Lisa said many of the neighbors never spoke to each other before Cecille's death, but they hope the shared anger and despair over two dangerous dogs escaping their backyard can transform into love for one another. Just as the active 82-year-old was dedicated to spreading kindness on her daily afternoon walks, her daughters encourage others to do the same.

“This world would be 100% better if we would just walk in her fun little footsteps because she covered some ground,” said Clonts.

Police are still looking to speak with anyone who witnessed Thursday's attack. Charges have not been filed against the dogs' owner.