OK Lawmakers To Hold Public Events Across The State During Break

Congress is now in break from session. Most Oklahoma congressmen are holding public events across the state. Here is a compiled list. 

Rep. Jim Brisenstine 

  • 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Mabee Center (Tulsa)

Rep. Tom Cole 

  • Noon, Wednesday, April 12 at Te Ata Auditorium (Chickasha) 
  • Noon, Tuesday, April 18 at Ardmore Convention Center (Ardmore) 

Rep. Markwayne Mullin

  • Monday - April 10
    •  8 to 9 a.m. - Delaware Co. Historical Society Museum 
    • 10 to 11 a.m. - Paul Thomas Family Center (Miami)
    • 12 to 1 p.m. - Craig Co. Fairgrounds
    • 2 to 3 p.m. - Nowata Co. Fairgrounds
    • 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Stilwell Community Center 
  • Tuesday - April 11
    • 9 to 10 a.m. - Wes Watkins Tech. Center (Wetumka)
    • 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. - Citizens State Bank (Okemah)
    • 1 to 2 p.m. - Mound Building Auditorium (Okmulgee)
    • 3 to 4 p.m. - Checotah Senior Center 
    • 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Sequoyah HS Auditorium 
  • Wednesday - April 12
    • 8 to 9 a.m. - JT Stiles Center (Sallisaw)
    • 10 to 11 a.m. - Community Center (Poteau)
    • 1 to 2 p.m. - Twin Lakes Inn (Stigler)
    • 3 to 4 p.m. - Eastern OK St. Ballroom (Wilburton)
    • 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - OSU Exchange Office (Coalgate)
  • Thursday - April 13
    • 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. - Atoka Community Center
    • 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. - Antlers Library
    • 1 to 2 p.m. - SE OK St. Dunlap Center (Idabel) 

Rep. Steve Russell

  • No dates listed at this time.

Rep. Frank Lucas

  • No dates listed at this time.

Sen. James Lankford - “Community Conversation (CC)" & "Java with James (JJ)”

  • CC - 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Kamps 1910 Cafe (OKC)
  • JJ - 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park (Eufaula) 
  • JJ - 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at Aspen Coffee in Fountain Square (Stillwater) 
  • JJ - 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at North Block Common (Claremore) 
  • CC - 6 to 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Toast (Broken Arrow)
  • JJ - 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at Arvest Bank Event Center (Bartlesville) 
  • JJ - 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 2 at Midway Grocery (Norman)
  • JJ - 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Boomarang Diner (Mustang) 

Sen. Jim Inhofe

  • No dates listed at this time.

