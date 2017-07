New Mexico State Police say an officer shot and wounded a man from Oklahoma during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Gallup.

They say 33-year-old Stephen Thompson of Oklahoma City was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning.

State police say an officer stationed in Gallup stopped a vehicle on the west end of Gallup for a traffic violation about 7 a.m.

Thompson, a seven-time convicted felon, is still on probation in Oklahoma. His prior convictions included eluding police, assault, and offenses related to drugs and guns.