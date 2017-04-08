Two People Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash In SE OKC

Two people were transported to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in SE Oklahoma City overnight.

According to police, the crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a curb near SE 29th and Shields. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

At this time, there’s no word yet on their condition. And police have not released their names.

