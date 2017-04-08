Two People Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash In SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Two People Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash In SE OKC

Posted: Updated:
Two people were transported to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in SE Oklahoma City overnight.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people were transported to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in SE Oklahoma City overnight.

According to police, the crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a curb near SE 29th and Shields. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

At this time, there’s no word yet on their condition. And police have not released their names.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more when it becomes available. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
