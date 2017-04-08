OKC Police Car, 2 OHP Cruisers Damaged Following Overnight Chase

An Oklahoma City Police car and two OHP cruisers are damaged following an overnight police chase.

A trooper tried to pull over a car on I-44 with a family inside, and the driver sped away.

Police said an officer's car and trooper’s cruiser both collided with a van near Southwest 44th and Woodward. Then as the suspect pulled into his home nearby, another trooper slammed into a couple cars that were parked in the street.

Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt.

The driver in the suspect car faces multiple felony charges.