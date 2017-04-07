Student Paints Mural Inside OKC School

A metro student has been hard at work for the last two weeks on a project to help beautify his school.

Jorge Garcia, 18, is a senior at Oklahoma Centennial Mid-High School and after class, he works on a mural.

“I really like spending my time on it and seeing all the colors and things come together,” he said.

Garcia said he took after his artistic family members and first discovered his passion putting pencil to paper at a young age.

“It would just make me feel better -- sitting down and drawing,” Garcia told News 9.

But now his art teacher, Bill Miller is helping him grow.

“If you look at a lot of people who do well in life, they learn to think out of the box. And art is one of those things that helps you think outside the box,” Miller said.

Miller has been guiding Garcia through his first time working with paint, and on a pretty ambitious scale.

In front of Oklahoma skies, the mural highlights the school mascot, which will eventually be covered in colors.

“All those colors will represent all the people that come here,” Garcia explained.

The American flag and Oklahoma state flag will fly on each side of the banner above, along with the words ‘Bison Nation’ in the middle. And the markings of Garcia's creativity and dedication will be displayed all over.

“It can inspire you,” Garcia said. “Because this is a good school and beautifying it makes it better.”

He hopes to have the mural completed in another week.