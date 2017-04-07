Lt. Gov. Files Candidacy Paperwork For Oklahoma Governor's Race

Oklahoma's Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb has filed paperwork indicating his plan to run for governor in 2018, a year in which nearly every statewide elected office will be open because of term limits.

Lamb filed a statement of organization on Friday with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and issued a statement in which he said he was "strongly considering" running in 2018.

Oklahoma's current Gov. Mary Fallin is term limited.

An Enid native and a former state senator, the 45-year-old Lamb was elected lieutenant governor in 2010.

Other Republicans considering the race include state Auditor & Inspector Gary Jones and Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson.

Likely Democratic candidates include House Democratic leader Rep. Scott Inman, former state Sen. Connie Johnson and retired mechanic Norman Brown of Oklahoma City.