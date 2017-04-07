Police Investigate Shooting In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Investigate Shooting In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are investigating a possible shooting Friday morning.

Officers said they received a call just after 6 a.m. from a person who said a man asked to use their phone and called his sister to take him to the hospital. However, when the alleged victim’s sister arrived at the Whole Foods parking lot near North Western Ave. and North Classen Blvd., the man was no longer there. Authorities said they later found the man at a nearby Sonic.

A car was located in the Whole Foods parking lot with blood inside it and six or seven gunshot holes and a flat tire. Several shell casings were also found. 

The victim has been taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the incident continues.

