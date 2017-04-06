My 2 Cents: United States Carries Out Military Action In Syria

Throughout the campaign candidate Donald Trump refused to disclose how he'd respond to provocations in the Middle East, insisting the element of surprise was part of his strategy.

Now we know he meant it.

His ordering the US Navy to fire some 50 cruise missiles to take out a Syrian air base, which launched chemical weapons at Syrian civilians this week, certainly sends a message to that region that President Trump isn't all talk.

He said Wednesday the images of Syrian children convulsing from the effects of a chemical attack changed his perspective on the Syrian civil war and Syrian President Assad who has almost destroyed his country.

I don't think it's a coincidence either that President Trump has huddled recently with the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia who came out of the meetings with positive remarks about the President's approach to the region.

I certainly understand President Obama's efforts to reign in the war crimes of Assad through diplomacy and pressure, but Assad apparently never got the message.

There are no guarantees that the American missile strikes Thursday will accomplish that either, but the response was quick and decisive, now we wait and see how Assad and his Russian supporters respond.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.