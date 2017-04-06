OKCPS Leaders Plan Legislative Action Day At State Capitol

Thursday night, Oklahoma City’s School Board voted 8-0 against turning Northeast Academy, a school with an enrollment of 263 students, over to a company that wants to convert it to a charter school.

Thursday night, Oklahoma City’s School Board voted 8-0 against turning Northeast Academy, a school with an enrollment of 263 students, over to a company that wants to convert it to a charter school.

The Board also voted 8-0 to adopt a resolution asking the state legislature to rescind tax cuts that are trimming millions from the school district’s budget.

Superintendent Aurora Lora and other educators plan to converge on the State Capital next Monday for meetings with state lawmakers.

“We’re calling it a legislative action day,” she said after Thursday night’s board meeting. “You can call it whatever you want.”