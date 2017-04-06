Thursday Night Stays Clear With Light Wind, Temps In The 40's

Skies will stay clear Thursday night and with a light wind, our temperatures will drop to the low 40's.

Friday looks to be another nice day with widespread sunshine and highs in the low 80's.

The wind really cranks up on Sunday and temperatures climb a couple more degrees. A dryline will push across the state late Sunday afternoon, with storms developing out ahead of it. There is a low threat that these storms become severe with hail and damaging wind both possibilities.