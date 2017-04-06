Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise to 90 After Late Reported Deaths

The number of flu related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 90 this week, due to some late reported deaths at the end of January and beginning of February, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The OSDH said that none of the newly reported deaths had a positive flu test during the current week.

Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, eight adults aged 18-49, and 17 adults aged 50-64. The remaining 62 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65. All of the newly reported deaths were of adults aged 18 and older.

Tulsa County has had 20 deaths. Oklahoma County has had 13 deaths.

Cleveland County has had seven deaths. Kay County has had six deaths. Rogers has had four deaths. Canadian and Stephens counties have had three deaths each. Blaine, Cherokee, Garvin, Lincoln, Logan, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths. Alfalfa, Beckham, Bryan, Carter, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Latimer, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Osage, Payne, Pittsburg, Texas and Washita counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 2,273 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Oct. 2, 2016, 21 of those in the last week.

