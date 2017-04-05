Two Injured After Head-On Crash In NW OKC

OKC Police are investigating an injury-crash in the area of Rockwell and Hefner Wednesday evening.

Two people were injured after a head-on crash in NW Oklahoma City Wednesday night.

According to reports, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Hefner and Rockwell.

Police said a driver traveling southbound on Rockwell went left of center and then crashed into another vehicle traveling northbound on Rockwell.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police said both victims are female, but they have not released the names.

