At Least One Injured In NW OKC Crash

A boy was injured in a crash Wednesday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened shortly after 7:15 p.m. near NW 87 and Tilman Drive. The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle with a 12-year-old boy as a passenger.

The boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

