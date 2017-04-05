Steve Bannon Removed From Key White House Role

Top White House adviser Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council’s Principals Committee, a group of the president’s top national security officials that considers policy issues affecting national security, according to a White House memo published in the Federal Register Tuesday.

The new White House memo that lists the members of the Principals Committee excludes Bannon’s position:

The PC shall have as its regular attendees the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Energy, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Chief of Staff to the President, the Director of National Intelligence, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Advisor, the Homeland Security Advisor, and the Representative of the United States to the United Nations. The Counsel to the President, the Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs, and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget may attend all PC meetings.

Bloomberg first reported Bannon’s removal from the Principals Committee. He had been added to the group by an earlier executive order in a move that prompted criticism because Bannon’s role in the White House is in the political realm, not in national security.

Here’s how the Jan. 28 memo read -- this is the one that added Bannon -- “Assistant to the President and Chief Strategist” -- to the Principals Committee:

The PC shall have as its regular attendees the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff, the Assistant to the President and Chief Strategist, the National Security Advisor, and the Homeland Security Advisor.

CBS News’ Steve Chaggaris contributed to this report

