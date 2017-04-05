Guthrie Murder Victim Shot 36 Times, ID'd - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Guthrie Murder Victim Shot 36 Times, ID'd

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

Guthrie Police have released the identity of the victim who was found shot 36 times on Wednesday.

Officers said they were investigating reports of a shooting in the 300 block of South Oak Street just after midnight on Wednesday when they found 24-year-old Joseph William Angelo on the front porch of a home. Police say Angelo had multiple gunshot wounds to his face and torso, and was taken to an area hospital where he later died. 

Three people were seen running from the scene and getting into a sedan of an unknown make and model and fleeing the area, authorities said. The suspects have not been located, according to investigators.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Guthrie Police Department in its investigation. Officers, detectives and OSBI investigators said they are following several leads.

Authorities said that there were two different types of shell casings at the scene that were two different calibers, which could indicate more than one shooter. 

Anyone with any information about this crime or the suspects involved should call the Guthrie Police Department at 405-282-3535.

