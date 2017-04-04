The Race For Oklahoma County Sheriff

A big race is on the ballot Tuesday to fill the Oklahoma County Sheriff seat. It’s been 20 years since a new sheriff has taken over office.

There are four Republicans, two Democrats, and one Independent running for Oklahoma County Sheriff.

Republican Candidates

After former Sheriff John Whetsel’s sudden retirement, Undersheriff P.D. Taylor took the reins and he is hoping to get the official title. Taylor has 20 years with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Before that, he spent 26 years with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Darrell Sorrels is another Republican candidate. He wore a badge for 15 years and retired with the sheriff’s department in 2007. He is now a security officer at the federal courthouse.

Mike Christian is a Republican candidate. He was a trooper for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) for more than eight years. He was also elected to the State House of Representatives for eight years.

The fourth Republican candidate is Brett Macy. He also spent over 32 years in law enforcement, working at the Sheriff’s Office and local departments. Macy is now a consultant for financial institutions working with Bank Secrecy Act compliance.

Democratic Candidates

Michael Hanson is a Democratic candidate. He currently works for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and has been there for 30 years. Hanson has worked in patrol, with the tactical unit, at the courthouse, and as an instructor.

Virgil Green is another Democratic candidate. He currently commutes to work as a police chief in Arkansas community. He spent 12 years as a police chief in Boley, Oklahoma. He was also the police chief in Spencer, Oklahoma.

Independent Candidate

Ed Grimes is an Independent candidate in the race for sheriff. He served in the Oklahoma City Police Department before retiring in 2002. He also worked for the U.S. Marshals Service, and was the Canadian County Undersheriff.

Because Grimes is the only one representing the Independent party, he will not be on the primary ballot. His name will appear on the Sept. 12 ballot.