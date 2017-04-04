OKC Officer Suing Fast Food Chain For $75,000 In Alleged Burning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Officer Suing Fast Food Chain For $75,000 In Alleged Burning Incident

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City police officer and his wife are suing Taco Bell after saying he was the victim of intentional injury or gross negligence when he was served food that made him extremely sick.

Officer Shawn F. Byrne said that he ordered a steak quesadilla and a Mountain Dew at the drive-through of the Taco Bell at Rockwell Ave. and Hefner Rd. and saw three of the employees laughing before he was given his food. As Byrne’s began eating the food he said his tongue, throat and roof of his mouth began burning.

Byrne’s said when he wiped his face his eye began burning and compared the experience to being pepper sprayed. The next day he said he was still in pain so he saw a doctor who said Byrne’s throat had burned spots.

According to the lawsuit, Byrne had to take more than 127 hours of sick leave as a result of the incident and also missed out on the opportunity at 68 hours of extra work. Two weeks later, Byrne suffered a appendicitis which his doctor said was either caused by or exacerbated by the burning incident.

Byrne’s wife, who was eight months pregnant at the time is also named in the lawsuit and is asking for pain and suffering and emotional distress due to the incident.

Byrne’s and his wife are asking for an amount in excess of $75,000 due to personal injury, medical expenses, lost income, emotional distress, attorney’s fees, costs, etc. Byrne’s is asking for a jury trial. 

