Bodycam Footage Released From Deadly SE OKC Officer-Involved Shooting

OKC Police have released the bodycam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting on the from early March.

It started around 6:45 a.m. as a high-speed chase near I-240 and Air Depot in Del City back on March 4. OHP initiated the pursuit and later OKC Police were called in to assist.

The suspect, George Seeton, led police to SE 32nd St. and S. Kelley Ave. when he was pinned in. Officers approached with guns drawn, but say as they approached, Seeton threw the vehicle in reverse. Officers opened fire, striking Seeton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

