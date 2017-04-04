Bodycam Footage Released From Deadly SE OKC Officer-Involved Sho - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Bodycam Footage Released From Deadly SE OKC Officer-Involved Shooting

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

OKC Police have released the bodycam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting on the from early March.

It started around 6:45 a.m. as a high-speed chase near I-240 and Air Depot in Del City back on March 4. OHP initiated the pursuit and later OKC Police were called in to assist.

The suspect, George Seeton, led police to SE 32nd St. and S. Kelley Ave. when he was pinned in. Officers approached with guns drawn, but say as they approached, Seeton threw the vehicle in reverse. Officers opened fire, striking Seeton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  

News 9’s Adrianna Iwasinski will have more on the story tonight at 5 p.m.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.