Snow In Panhandle, Chance For Severe Storms In Central, Eastern - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Snow In Panhandle, Chance For Severe Storms In Central, Eastern OK Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Rain and snow ahead in Tuesday's forecast. There will be snow in Oklahoma's panhandle and a chance for severe storms in central and eastern OK.

Highs will vary across the state from temps in the 30's to the 80's.

About 2 to 3 p.m. storms will begin to develop across western Oklahoma, and 4 p.m. in central OK and race to the Northeast of the state.

Storms in the OKC Metro could be severe from 4 to 6 p.m. with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. As these storms move into eastern OK, they will become a more favorable environment for stronger severe storms.

The tornado threat is low Tuesday, but the area with the most focus for tornadoes will be north and east of Tulsa. These storms will continue moving Northeast where the tornado threat will increase some.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.