At Least 1 Dead In School Bus, Truck Accident Near Binger

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
BINGER, Oklahoma -

At least one person was killed in an accident between a school bus and a pickup truck near Binger, according to the Binger Fire Department.

The accident was at Highway 152 and Highway 281 Tuesday morning. 

Firefighters say the confirmed fatality victim was in the pickup truck. 

Testing for elementary students in Binger-Oney Schools has been canceled for Tuesday in connection to the accident. The principal said that no students were injured in the crash. 

The Binger-Oney School District issued the following statement:

All of the Binger-Oney students and staff are safe. Our school bus was hit from behind. There was a fatality in the accident, but it was not a person associated with Binger-Oney Schools. Our prayers are with all involved.

Many standardized tests have been cancelled for today, including for any child involved in the accident. Testing will resume tomorrow.

