New Survey Shows Grim Future For Oklahoma Public School Students

Oklahoma's public schools students are getting a bleaker picture of what more budget cuts to education would look like.

If legislators continue to cut education funding, more school districts will go to four-day school weeks and do away with arts and athletic programs, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association of all the districts in the state.

The survey found:

- 69 percent of districts surveyed expect to grow class sizes

- Nearly all districts surveyed are considering cuts to arts, athletics, advanced coursework, summer programs, and/or educational field trips

- At least 44 more school districts may adjust to a four-day school weeks or shorten the school year

- Nearly 30 percent are considering a reduction in force

- 16 percent may reduce transportation services

- At least 19 districts expect they may not have enough cash to pay all their bills this year

The problems with Oklahoma's public education system don't stop there. In a Senate education committee meeting yesterday, there was no discussion of giving teachers raises. Committee vice chair Sen. Ron Sharp says lawmakers still haven't found a concrete way to bridge the nearly $900 million dollars budget shortfall, much less pay for teacher raises.