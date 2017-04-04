New Survey Shows Grim Future For Oklahoma Public School Students - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New Survey Shows Grim Future For Oklahoma Public School Students

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma's public schools students are getting a bleaker picture of what more budget cuts to education would look like.

If legislators continue to cut education funding, more school districts will go to four-day school weeks and do away with arts and athletic programs, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association of all the districts in the state.

The survey found:
- 69 percent of districts surveyed expect to grow class sizes
- Nearly all districts surveyed are considering cuts to arts, athletics, advanced coursework, summer programs, and/or educational field trips
- At least 44 more school districts may adjust to a four-day school weeks or shorten the school year
- Nearly 30 percent are considering a reduction in force
- 16 percent may reduce transportation services
- At least 19 districts expect they may not have enough cash to pay all their bills this year

The problems with Oklahoma's public education system don't stop there.  In a Senate education committee meeting yesterday, there was no discussion of giving teachers raises. Committee vice chair Sen. Ron Sharp says lawmakers still haven't found a concrete way to bridge the nearly $900 million dollars budget shortfall, much less pay for teacher raises.

