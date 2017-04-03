Firefighters Extinguish Apartment Blaze In Western OKC

Firefighters extinguished an apartment blaze in far Western Oklahoma City in the 550 block of North Council Rd. between Northwest 10th St. and Reno Ave on Monday afternoon.

There is no word on how many units have been impacted at the Monterra Apartments, but responders are evacuating the building.

Apartments in the west portion of the complex have been cleared, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Stay with News 9 for the latest information on breaking news.