Fire Torches 3 Vehicles In Downtown OKC Parking Garage

Authorities are learning more about what started a fire in a downtown Oklahoma City parking garage, Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene at the Metro Parking Garage located on the corner of N. Hudson Ave. and Robert S. Kerr Ave. Authorities tell News 9 the fire originated on the third floor of the garage and involved three vehicles.

According to the OKC Fire Department, the fire originated from one vehicle after a driver turned over the ignition. It then spread to three other vehicles. No one was injured. Two vehicles suffered $2,000 in damage and a third received $10,000 in damage. The garage itself sustained about $500 in damage, according to the OKCFD.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle from which the fire originated, fled the scene because he did not have a license. So far authorities have not identified the driver nor have they said if that person will face any charges.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Smoke damage visible from the street at parking garage 321 Robert S Kerr. Working w/ building maintenance staff now to ensure garage safety. pic.twitter.com/DM0VZx2cnZ — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 3, 2017