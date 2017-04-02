Cool, Wet Start To The Week Expected In Oklahoma

A good (foggy) Sunday morning, Oklahoma! The fog will hang around this morning before giving way to cloudy, cool and wet conditions.

Highs will only reach the 50s and 60s Sunday afternoon with a north wind. Best chance of more scattered showers and storms will be through central and eastern Oklahoma. A few severe storms will be possible in far southeastern Oklahoma.

The system moves out Monday morning, giving way to some afternoon sun, but we'll then turn our eyes to Tuesday for another potential round of severe weather.

Stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised!