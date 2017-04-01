One Person Dead After NW OKC Apartment Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Person Dead After NW OKC Apartment Fire

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person has died Saturday night after a northwest Oklahoma City apartment fire.

The fire was reported shortly before 7:50 p.m. at Rockwell Terrace Apartments, 520 N Rockwell Ave. 

Firefighters reported visible smoke from downstairs upon entry and found one woman in the hallway of the apartment.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital in critical condition. Fire officials said she died at the hospital.

No smoke alarms were in the apartment, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.