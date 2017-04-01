One Person Dead After NW OKC Apartment Fire

One person has died Saturday night after a northwest Oklahoma City apartment fire.

The fire was reported shortly before 7:50 p.m. at Rockwell Terrace Apartments, 520 N Rockwell Ave.

Firefighters reported visible smoke from downstairs upon entry and found one woman in the hallway of the apartment.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital in critical condition. Fire officials said she died at the hospital.

No smoke alarms were in the apartment, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.