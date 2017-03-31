OKC Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Surrounded by family, including her great, great granddaughter, Helen Clark celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, in NE Oklahoma City.

Clark moved to Oklahoma in 1921 when she was 4 years old. She married at a young age and says once was enough.

"I first got married and that was it. The wrong thing. So that's all gone. That was 1937," explained Clark.

An avid Thunder fan, Clark says she loves Russ and the boys, but sure does miss Kevin Durant.

"If he had to go, he had to go. But I sure miss him. I miss Kevin," Clark said.

As Clark passes the century mark, she looks forward to the years ahead but was quick to say her future is not in her hands.

"I just trust God that I can make it a few more years. It's left up to him. He has the whole world in his hand."

