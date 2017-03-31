Thousands Of Pounds Of Food Donated To Aid NW OK Wildfire Victim - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thousands Of Pounds Of Food Donated To Aid NW OK Wildfire Victims

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Homeland and Smithfield Foods donated more than 35,000 pounds of food to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma for wildfire victims on Friday.

The donation is protein, a resource that food bank officials said is in high demand and low supply. But in times of disaster, it becomes even more vital.

“People lost their livestock, fences, equipment and many people are experiencing food insecurity and needing food relief,” said Katie Fitzgerald, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Both companies have a significant presence in that part of the state.

The donations, equivalent to 140,000 servings, will go to local food pantries for residents to pick up.

Click here to learn more about the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

The Harper County OSU Extension has also been coordinating donations of money, hay, fencing supplies and volunteer time for victims.

