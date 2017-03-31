Caught On Camera: Woman Steals Designer Items In OKC

Wednesdays are typically the busiest day of the week for ½ of ½ Name Brand Clothing off I-240 Service Road. They get new shipments, along with an influx of customers. With this, Wednesdays are also the days when theft increases.

Kendal Chevalier, store manager, said last Wednesday they caught a woman stealing hundreds of dollars-worth of name brands.

“He had been in our store before and never bought anything,” he said.

On surveillance camera, the woman walks into the store with a seemingly empty bag. After 30 minutes of shopping around, she walks out with a full bag, never stopping at the register.

“She takes off and that is when my clerk Lisa realized that she was stealing a bag of merchandise,” said Chevalier.

One camera also captures the clerk running after the female suspect. The woman hops into her getaway car and almost backs into the employee.

Chevalier is hoping someone will recognize this woman and report her to police. While it is considered a petty theft, he said it happens often. Chevalier said a few hundred dollars adds up to thousands and impacts businesses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com