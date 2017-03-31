Surveillance Images Released Of NW OKC Bank Robbery Suspect - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Surveillance Images Released Of NW OKC Bank Robbery Suspect

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a northwest Oklahoma City bank, early Friday afternoon.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect who hit the Bank of Oklahoma location at N. Penn. Ave. and W. Britton Rd. around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the report, the suspect walked in and handed the teller a note demanding cash. The suspect also implied that he was armed, police say. The teller complied and the suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, first southbound and then eastbound behind the Aarons store.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 50s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a tan coat and a red stocking cap.

If you have any information that could lead to arrest, you are asked to contact the Oklahoma City FBI office at (405) 290-7770. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 from the Oklahoma Bankers Association.

