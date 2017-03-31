Pauls Valley Soccer Coach Charged With Sexting Teen

A Pauls Valley youth league soccer coach is facing three felony charges after he exchanged sexual text messages with a teenage girl, according to court documents.

Stephen Johnson, 38, has been charged with endeavoring to distribute a controlled dangerous substance of marijuana to a minor, unlawful use of telecommunication device is commission of a felony, making an obscene lewd, lascivious, filthy or incident comment, request, suggestion by a telecommunication device.

According to police, Johnson texted a 14-year-old girl asking her to join him at a soccer field, where he had a key, to smoke marijuana. Johnson also she the girl texts of a sexual nature between March 22 and 27. The victim's parents told officers that Johnson was her soccer coach.

Johnson is neither employed by nor associated with the Pauls Valley School System.