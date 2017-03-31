Person Escapes SW OKC Structure Fire Friday Morning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Person Escapes SW OKC Structure Fire Friday Morning

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person escaped a structure fire in Southwest Oklahoma City early Friday morning. 

Power lines were down in the front yard of the home near South Walker Ave. and Southwest 36th St. and a structure behind the home caught fire. 

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and the person who escaped the fire is being evaluated by paramedics. 

