OSU Basketball Commit Reopens Recruitment - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Basketball Commit Reopens Recruitment

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State basketball commit Amauri Hardy has reopened his recruitment as of Thursday. Hardy had been committed to OSU since Dec. 9 but hadn’t yet signed with the Pokes.

The four-star guard from North Farmington High School (MI) was OSU’s second-highest ranked recruit behind South Miami’s Zack Dawson. New head coach Mike Boynton has been on the recruiting trail since being hired, going to Dallas, Miami and Orlando but nowhere near Michigan.

Boynton was able to secure the Cowboys’ other two 2017 four-star recruits in Miami, Zack Dawson and Latravian Glover. Oklahoma State has one more recruit signed in the class, forward Souleymane Diakite from the Canterbury International Basketball Academy in Spain.

Boynton’s priority will be to retain All-Big 12 point guard Jawun Evans, if possible. Evans is projected as highly as No. 26 overall in some NBA mock drafts. Barring that unlikely prospect, Boynton could opt to bring in a graduate transfer or junior college player instead of Hardy. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.