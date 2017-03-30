OSU Basketball Commit Reopens Recruitment

Oklahoma State basketball commit Amauri Hardy has reopened his recruitment as of Thursday. Hardy had been committed to OSU since Dec. 9 but hadn’t yet signed with the Pokes.

The four-star guard from North Farmington High School (MI) was OSU’s second-highest ranked recruit behind South Miami’s Zack Dawson. New head coach Mike Boynton has been on the recruiting trail since being hired, going to Dallas, Miami and Orlando but nowhere near Michigan.

Boynton was able to secure the Cowboys’ other two 2017 four-star recruits in Miami, Zack Dawson and Latravian Glover. Oklahoma State has one more recruit signed in the class, forward Souleymane Diakite from the Canterbury International Basketball Academy in Spain.

Boynton’s priority will be to retain All-Big 12 point guard Jawun Evans, if possible. Evans is projected as highly as No. 26 overall in some NBA mock drafts. Barring that unlikely prospect, Boynton could opt to bring in a graduate transfer or junior college player instead of Hardy.