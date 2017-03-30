Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise to 84 After Late Reported De - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise to 84 After Late Reported Deaths

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
The number of flu related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 84 this week, due to some late reported deaths at the end of January and beginning of February, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The OSDH said that none of the newly reported deaths had a positive flu test during the current week. 

Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, six adults aged 18-49, and 14 adults aged 50-64. The remaining 61 Oklahoman victims were over the age of 65. All of the newly reported deaths were of adults aged 50 and older. 

Tulsa County has had 19 deaths. Oklahoma County has had 13 deaths.

Cleveland and Kay counties have had six deaths each. Rogers has had four deaths. Canadian and Stephens counties have had three deaths each. Blaine, Garvin, Logan, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties have each had two deaths. Alfalfa, Beckham, Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Grant, Johnston, Latimer, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Okmulgee, Payne, Pittsburg, Texas and Washita counties have one death each.

The OSDH reports that 2,228 people have been hospitalized during the flu season that began Oct. 2, 2016, 38 of those in the last week. 

