Texas County To Provide Spanish Translators At Polling Places

Texas County Election Board announced today Texas County will implement Spanish-language services with the April 4, 2017, municipal elections under the minority language provisions of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Interpreters and translators will be on hand at the County Election Board office and every polling place holding an election on April 4, to help those who speak Spanish with their ballots.

Only three cities in Texas County are holding elections that day.

- Tyrone (polling place 700104)

- Texhoma (polling place 700303)

- Goodwell (polling place 700304)

The ballots will all be in English. Texas County Election Board secretary Glenda Williams is working with the State Election Board to provide signs, forms, and other materials in Spanish for future elections.