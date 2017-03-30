Memorial To Be Held Thursday For Fallen Tecumseh Officer

Mourners will gather Thursday night in front of the Tecumseh Police Department to honor slain police officer Justin Terney.

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Richard Smothermon released the dashcam video of the fatal traffic stop Wednesday. Investigators say Brooklyn Williams was driving and Byron Shepard was in the passenger seat. Shepard continually tried to give Terney a fake name because knew he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Smothermon says Shepard will be booked for murder when is released from the hospital.

Thursday night's candlelight memorial for Officer Terney will be held in front of the Tecumseh Police Department from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.