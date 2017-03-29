Storm System Continues East; Chance of Showers And Storms Overnight

Storm System Continues East; Chance of Showers And Storms Overni - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

As our large storm system continues to slowly move east, there will be a chance of showers and a few storms in Northwest Oklahoma on the back side of the system Wednesday evening with a slight chance of a few showers in Central Oklahoma.

There will be a few breaks in the clouds overnight with temperatures dropping to the mid 40's.

Skies become partly cloudy Thursday with seasonally cool temperatures in the low 60's.

