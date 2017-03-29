New Details In Weekend Pursuit That Ended In Rollover In NE OKC

The suspect lost control, swerved and hit another car head-on before landing the vehicle on its top.

Probable cause affidavits were filed in Oklahoma County, Tuesday, revealing new details about a high-speed chase that resulted in a rollover crash Sunday.

The pursuit started in North Edmond and ended in Oklahoma City near Wilshire and Kelley.

According to the affidavit, investigators determined the suspects had consumed food and drinks inside Walmart near Danforth and Santa Fe in Edmond, and reportedly left without paying.

The document said one suspect apparently tried “to hide by laying down along the bushes,” but once the suspect saw law enforcement, police said he began running.

Officers chased him on foot, but the affidavit said, “another suspect drove up alongside the vehicle and picked him up.”

Right after the chase started, the suspects proved their bold behavior wouldn't slow down. Dash camera showed their SUV pulling into an apartment complex and barreling out of the parking lot up over the median.

The officer tried to stop them with a tactical maneuver, but the suspects kept moving southbound on Kelly. Police said speeds reached in excess of 100 miles an hour at times in the chase. The suspects were seen blowing through intersections, at times barely missing other drivers.

But it all came to an end as the chase moved westbound on Wilshire from Kelley in Oklahoma City. The suspect lost control, swerved and hit another car head-on before landing the vehicle on its top. In the video, a suspect was seen trying to crawl through the window before he's confronted by an officer.

And where the dashcam stopped, Jim Gardner in Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD picked up overhead as police arrested Derek Lamont Benjamin and Shawn Deontra Bruner.

Benjamin had an outstanding warrant for burglary and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, court records showed.

Now Edmond Police said they're reviewing the pursuit to see if any changes need to be made in future training. Both suspects are in the Oklahoma County Jail.