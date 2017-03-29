4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Residents In Northern Oklahoma

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook residents near Deer Creek in Northern Oklahoma, Wednesday, which was downgraded from a 4.4.

The 10:37 a.m. quake's epicenter was 5 miles west of Deer Creek, 7 miles east of Medford, 8 miles south-southeast of Renfrow and 63 miles south-southwest of Wichita.

The earthquake had a depth of 2 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

