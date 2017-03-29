Storms To Lift Today In Central Oklahoma

Storms will lift north of Oklahoma City by 4:30 a.m., leaving plain rain and a little lightning through the morning commute. The chance of rain in central Oklahoma will diminish as the day wears on. The best chances are in the far eastern and far western parts of the state.

Winds blew hard Tuesday night but dropped below gusty levels around 2:40 a.m. when a 72 mph gust breezed through Washington. No strong wind gusts have been reported since then. The strongest wind gust yesterday was 95 mph in El Reno.

Rainfall reports mostly fell into the 1-3 inches range but some areas of southwestern Oklahoma City got more than 6 inches.