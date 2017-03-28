Thousands Without Power Reported After Severe Storms

Thousands of Oklahomans are without power after a line of severe storms made its way through the state.

OG&E reported more than 900 customers without power in the Oklahoma City metro area, including almost 400 in Calumet. Covington reports almost 700 outages and Enid nearly 1,000. Altogether, more than 3,500 OG&E customers were reportedly without power around 7 a.m.

PSO reported almost 12,000 customers without power southwest of the Oklahoma City metro, stretching from Thomas (751 outages) to Corn (512 outages) and Chickasha and Cache.

If you are without power, call OG&E at (800) 522-6870 or call PSO at (888) 216-3523.