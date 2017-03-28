Pedestrian Injured After Hit-And-Run Crash In NE OKC

Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

The victim was struck in the 1200 block of Staton Dr., a neighborhood located near NE 36th St. and N. Kelley Ave. Authorities tell News 9 the victim was unconscious but alive at the scene. That person’s identity and condition has not been released.

No suspect description is available at this time.

