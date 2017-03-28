OU Football: Kentucky's Jeff Badet Transferring To Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Football: Kentucky's Jeff Badet Transferring To Oklahoma

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Oklahoma's wide receiver corps got a little bit stronger on Tuesday with the news that Kentucky's Jeff Badet will transfer to OU to play out his final season of eligibility. 

Badet, who led the Wildcats in receiving with 670 yards through the air, totaled four touchdowns last season and averaged 21.6 yards per catch. After playing for Mark Stoops at UK, Badet will get a shot to play for Bob Stoops at Oklahoma. 

“I want to thank all the coaches, especially Coach [Mark] Stoops, for everything they’ve done for me over the past four years,” Badet said via a school press release in January. “I also want to thank my brothers on the team and the Big Blue Nation for their support. I just feel like it’s the best decision for me to finish my career as a graduate transfer. I’ll always be proud of receiving my degree from UK and I’ll bleed blue forever.”

Seeing the Sooners won't have Dede Westbrook lining up on the outside this fall, Badet will have an opportunity to compete for playing time right away.

