OU Football: Kentucky's Jeff Badet Transferring To Oklahoma

Suspended University of Oklahoma football player Will Sunderland turned himself in yesterday to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and posted bond on a felony burglary charge he was wanted for.More >>
OU sophomore safety Will Sunderland has been charged with felony burglary just days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for concealing stolen property.More >>
With ESPN reporting that Sam Presti could be a candidate to be the Knicks President of Basketball Operations, News 9's Dean Blevins lists reasons why he may stay or go.More >>
The Knicks want Presti for president and the Thunder are courting Rudy Gay.More >>
Luke Weaver dealt six scoreless innings and the Memphis Redbirds hit three home runs, sending the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 7-2 defeat Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.More >>
