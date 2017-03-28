Two Shot In Suspected Drive-By In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Shot In Suspected Drive-By In SW OKC

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people were shot early Tuesday near SW 29th and Portland in what Oklahoma City Police is calling a drive-by shooting.

A woman was shot in the upper, left chest area and is in serious condition. A man was shot in the left arm and is doing fine considering.

The two were shot on the front porch of their home while two children slept inside.

Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description.

