Perry School Board Votes To Accept Resignations After Child Sex Scandal

PERRY, Oklahoma -

The Perry School Board has accepted the resignations of a former principal and a former teacher accused of failing to report child sex crimes

The board voted Monday evening to accept both resignations of former principal Kenda Miller and former teacher Jeff Sullins. 

According to the resignation letters, Miller and Sullins will "voluntarily and irrevocably resign" their employment effective June 30, 2017. For Miller, the date coincides with her expired term on her existing contract. 

Former teacher's assistant, Arnold Cowen, 85, is accused of more than 20 counts of child sex crime charges. Miller, the former principal of Perry Upper Elementary, and Sullins are accused of failing to report the abuse.

At least 10 students told Miller and Sullins of the abuse but Miller insisted the stories were made-up since Cowen was a nice guy, according to court documents. 

