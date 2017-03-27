Wheeler District To Begin Phase One Soon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Wheeler District To Begin Phase One Soon

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

While the Wheeler District prepares for Saturday’s start to its second Ferris wheel season, construction on phase one begins in 60 days.

This weekend you can expect to find an improved plaza area with a bocce ball court, hammocks, and a permanent taco truck.

“We are just trying to upgrade the experience,” said Wheeler District Developer Blair Humphreys, about the area near the wheel.

It’s been 11 years since the Humphreys family purchased the 150-acre property off Western, south of the Oklahoma River. In 60 days, crews will begin phase one of the project.

“We'll have 14 acres, over 70 homes,” said Humphreys.

Single family homes, town homes. Condos, and even 12 tiny homes are included in phase one. Phase one also includes breathing new life into the old boarded up terminal at the Air Park. 

“It will be a restaurant and marketplace and be the hub of activity in the first phase of construction,” said Humphreys.

The infrastructure should be in place by the end of the year with the first homes being completed by the Fall 2018.

Humphreys says folks can look to developments like San Antonio’s Pearl District for a better idea of what Wheeler hopes to bring to south OKC.

“Now we are excited to go and execute and turn the plans, turn the dreams, into a reality,” said Humphreys.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.