Wheeler District To Begin Phase One Soon

While the Wheeler District prepares for Saturday’s start to its second Ferris wheel season, construction on phase one begins in 60 days.

This weekend you can expect to find an improved plaza area with a bocce ball court, hammocks, and a permanent taco truck.

“We are just trying to upgrade the experience,” said Wheeler District Developer Blair Humphreys, about the area near the wheel.

It’s been 11 years since the Humphreys family purchased the 150-acre property off Western, south of the Oklahoma River. In 60 days, crews will begin phase one of the project.

“We'll have 14 acres, over 70 homes,” said Humphreys.

Single family homes, town homes. Condos, and even 12 tiny homes are included in phase one. Phase one also includes breathing new life into the old boarded up terminal at the Air Park.

“It will be a restaurant and marketplace and be the hub of activity in the first phase of construction,” said Humphreys.

The infrastructure should be in place by the end of the year with the first homes being completed by the Fall 2018.

Humphreys says folks can look to developments like San Antonio’s Pearl District for a better idea of what Wheeler hopes to bring to south OKC.

“Now we are excited to go and execute and turn the plans, turn the dreams, into a reality,” said Humphreys.