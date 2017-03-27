Marty Logan: 25 Years Of Storm Chasing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Marty Logan: 25 Years Of Storm Chasing

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Marty Logan is one of those trusted voices you hear during dangerous weather. He has spent a lifetime keeping Oklahomans safe and this year marks 25 years of tracking storms with News 9.

"God put me on earth to save lives," said Storm Tracker Marty Logan.

When Storm Tracker Marty Logan retired from the Woodward fire department he saw an ad in the newspaper that would keep him on that path.

"Help wanted, KWTV 9 Oklahoma City weather observer part-time requires knowledge of weather conditions and cloud structure and development," Marty read from the newspaper ad he saved all these years.

He was hired in 1993, armed with a VHS video recorder and no experience.

"There was a bag phone and it was 95, 96 before we ever tried being on air," he remembers.

Since then, Marty has reported on hundreds of storms and tornadoes.

"It's organized chaos," he said. "Most of the time you're driving all the time trying to keep up with things."

The threat he chasing is not always the threat in the sky. Marty also tracks Oklahoma's wildfires and other breaking news.

"I like the unknown, you never know what you're going to run into," he said.

Whatever he tracks, though, his priority is to keep Oklahomans safe.

"I don't see me retiring from doing this job any time soon," Marty said. "As long as I can physically keep doing it, I'll keep doing it."

